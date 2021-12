PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia reported another 7,439 new cases on Tuesday as it sees record case levels fueled by the omicron wave.

There was also a substantial increase in new current hospitalizations, up 234 patients from Monday's reporting to 1,906 total. That's about 300 patients shy of the summer delta wave and but still well below the 3,000-plus patients of the 2020-21 winter surge. ICU levels (currently 407 patients) are also lower relative to similar total hospitalization numbers from earlier in the pandemic.