Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Courageous Conversations
Coats for Families
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Vaccinate Virginia: Your Questions Answered
Top Stories
Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways
Was the road properly treated before the Texas pileup crash that killed 6? Lawmakers call for answers
Video
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman’s camp for ill children
Virginia Beach Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney receives Crime Solvers’ Prosecutor Award
Gallery
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Coats for Families
Ice skating in Hampton Roads
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 8:53 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 01:56 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 09:03 PM EST
Sign of inequality: US salaries recover even as jobs haven’t
Trending Stories
Virginia under State of Emergency for winter weather; NWS issues ice storm warning
Video
BLOG: Ice Storm Warning across Virginia
Virginia to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination registration system; here’s what you need to know
Video
Virginia Feb. 12 COVID-19 update: Cases holding around 3K per day as CVS starts vaccinations
Video
Virginia Beach man fighting for life in suspected drunk driver case
Video
Don't Miss
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***