AP Top Business News at 10:01 a.m. EST

Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Black History Month
Top Stories
‘Enjoy your sushi’: Local man feeds hundreds after scoring massive, likely record-breaking fish
Top Stories
Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard
Video
Norfolk accepting applications for Retain Your Rain grant to help fight flooding
Video
Police respond to 7-Eleven robbery on N. Mallory Street in Hampton
Firefighters save toddler from second floor of burning Chesapeake home
Video
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Horoscopes
Lottery
Remarkable Women
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
32
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Albemarle School
1
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Bertie County Public Schools
2
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Camden County Public Schools
3
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services
4
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Central Christian Academy
5
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Christ the King School
6
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
College of the Albemarle - All Campuses
7
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Court Street Academy
8
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Currituck County Public Schools
9
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Edenton-Chowan Schools
10
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
11
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Gates County Public Schools
12
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Hertford County Public Schools
13
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
14
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Jarvisburg Christian Academy
15
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
NEAAAT
16
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Northampton County Schools (NC)
17
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Perquimans County Public Schools
18
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Portsmouth City Offices
19
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Portsmouth Public Schools
20
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
READY Academy Christian School
21
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Southampton Academy
22
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Southampton County Public Schools
23
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
St. Gregory the Great School
24
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Strelitz International Academy
25
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Suffolk Christian Academy
26
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Suffolk Public Schools
27
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Tidewater Physicians for Women
28
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Victory Christian School
29
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Virginia Beach Friends School
30
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
Virginia Beach Public Schools
31
of
/
32
Closings & Delays
York County Public Schools
32
of
/
32
AP Top Business News at 10:01 a.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Feb 20, 2020 / 02:02 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2020 / 10:03 AM EST
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Closings
Snow blog: From cold rain, to a mix, to snow showers
Snow forecast cancels school activities, causes early releases in Virginia, North Carolina
Super Doppler 10 Online
Video
BLOG: Snow on the way for Hampton Roads!
Video