AP Top Business News at 10:01 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Strocks are opening lower on Wall Street, a day after indexes set their latest record highs. Health care companies were among the biggest losers early Thursday. E-Trade soared after agreeing to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shanghai's market jumped after China's central bank cut interest rates to help companies stricken by the virus outbreak. The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,381. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46 points, or 0.1%, to 29,302. The Nasdaq lost 22 points, or 0.2%, to 9,794. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.54%.

