1  of  32
Closings & Delays
Albemarle School Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services Central Christian Academy Christ the King School College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Currituck County Public Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools Isle of Wight County Public Schools Jarvisburg Christian Academy NEAAAT Northampton County Schools (NC) Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth Public Schools READY Academy Christian School Southampton Academy Southampton County Public Schools St. Gregory the Great School Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Public Schools Tidewater Physicians for Women Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach Public Schools York County Public Schools

AP Top Business News at 10:01 a.m. EST

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories