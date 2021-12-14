AP Top Business News at 3:35 p.m. EST

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia reported 2,416 new cases, 35 new deaths and an increase of 54 current COVID patients to 1,330 as metrics continue to tick up.

Most of the infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in the unvaccinated. More than 3/4 of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated. Though preliminary data from South Africa released on Tuesday shows that the omicron variant appears to be able to better get past vaccines in terms of people getting infected. However, omicron appears to also be leading to less severe symptoms if a person does get infected, especially if they are vaccinated.