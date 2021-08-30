Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Operation School Supplies
Back to School
Clear the Shelters
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Richmond area researcher says COVID vaccine trials for younger children are ‘going well’
Adult, 2 children injured after car crashes into store in Suffolk
This is the last US soldier leaving Afghanistan
Thousands seeking refunds after disastrous music festival at Texas beach
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
ACC Football
Admirals
NFL
Pro Football Challenge
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
Living Local Summer Sensation Special
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 10:48 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Aug 30, 2021 / 01:43 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2021 / 10:50 PM EDT
As Ida leaves Gulf, analysts foresee modest economic damage
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Police: Three vehicles shot overnight in Suffolk
Woman claims police brutality during Norfolk traffic stop
Video
Police seeking suspect in robbery at Hampton Speedy Mart
Video
Case still cold 10 years after Portsmouth man was fatally shot through front door
Video
The best aloe vera gel
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***