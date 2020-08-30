AP Top Business News at 12:02 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group's page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.

The page for the “Kenosha Guard” violated Facebook's policies and had been flagged by “a bunch of people,” Zuckerbergsaid in a video posted Friday on Facebook. The social media giant has in recent weeks adopted new guidelines removing or restricting posts from groups that pose a threat to public safety.