AP Top Business News at 9:21 p.m. EST

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — MetroNet has begun construction on its fiber optic infrastructure in Norfolk.

In a release Monday, officials from MetroNet say the company will fully fund the $90 million construction project that will provide Norfolk residents and businesses with access to "100 percent fiber optic internet."

With the new construction, Norfolk is set to become the first city in Virginia that will have access to MetroNet’s services, earning the nickname "Gigabit city."