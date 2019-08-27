AP Top Business News at 12:52 p.m. EDT

U.S. stock indexes veered lower in midday trading Tuesday, giving up early gains, as investors shifted money into government bonds and other less risky assets.

Financial stocks fell the most as bond prices surged, pulling yields sharply lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.48% from 1.54% late Monday. That yield is the benchmark for interest rates that banks charge on mortgages and other consumer loans. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.6% and Citigroup dropped 2.3%.