AP Top Business News at 1:06 p.m. EST

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Wednesday agreed to revise decade-long tax breaks for General Motors in exchange for the company's commitment to spend at least $3.5 billion more over 10 years, including to build electric pickup trucks in Detroit.

Under the deal — the seventh amendment to the home state automaker's incentives since 2009 — the value of GM's maximum tax credit will be cut by $325 million, to approximately $2.28 billion through 2029, and will be capped annually. The company will still have to retain at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan — it has about 45,000 now — but will get flexibility to count more jobs at its headquarters in Detroit and its research, development and engineering campus in the suburb of Warren.