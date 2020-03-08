1  of  3
Breaking News
Virginia Department of Health investigating second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus One person dead after overnight shooting in Norfolk Person found dead inside Norfolk home after early morning fire
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV News at 6pm – Weekend

AP Top Business News at 5:42 p.m. EDT

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories