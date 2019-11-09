AP Top Business News at 12:48 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork said Friday it will divest from several side businesses and cut jobs as part of a 90-day plan to turn itself around following its botched attempt to sell stock on Wall Street.

The office-sharing company will divest from five non-core businesses, including Meetup, the online community event organizer that WeWork bought in 2017, according to a newly released presentation first shared privately with investors in October. It will also sell its stake in women's co-working company The Wing.