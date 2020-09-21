Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
NC Senate Debate
Strange
10 On Your Side
Back to School
Courageous Conversations
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Zendaya becomes youngest lead drama actress to win Emmy
High tides in Outer Banks cause problems along NC12
Video
Virginia Wesleyan confirms 2nd positive COVID-19 case
CBS 17/Emerson College poll shows tight race in NC between Trump, Biden
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
Japan 2020
ODU Football
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Halloween 2020
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Back to School
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 6:43 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Sep 21, 2020 / 12:45 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2020 / 06:44 AM EDT
Trump backs proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in US
Trending Stories
Drunk driver hits man in I-64 safety work zone, drives off before running out of gas
Video
Stabbing leaves man dead in Newport News
Video
Virginia COVID-19 Sept. 20 update: 856 new cases, 25 additional deaths reported after backlog
Video
AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested
More wind and tidal flooding, great surf on the way
Video
Don't Miss
Operation School Supplies accepting online donations for 2020
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***