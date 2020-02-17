Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Black History Month
Top Stories
Museum built in former President Jimmy Carter’s old high school has grand opening in Georgia
Video
Top Stories
China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98
Local 2nd Amendment resolutions helped shelve Virginia governor’s assault weapons ban, political expert says
Video
Lost and found: Two sentimental items found in VB vacation rental homes
Video
Vandals cover Plymouth Rock in red graffiti
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Horoscopes
Lottery
Remarkable Women
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:41 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Feb 17, 2020 / 12:42 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:46 PM EST
Beijing auto show is latest event delayed by virus fears
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Exclusive: Newport News woman shot twice in head by husband says system failed her
Video
Manager quits after Church’s Chicken in Portsmouth was robbed twice over the weekend
Video
Ryan Newman in serious condition — but injuries not life-threatening — after horrific crash
Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time though interactive map from Johns Hopkins
16-year-old, 62-year-old found shot to death inside apartment on Aspin Street in Norfolk
Video