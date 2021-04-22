Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
House passes DC statehood bill, which faces challenges in Senate
LIST: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Hampton Roads
Beware of scam asking you for money to prove you’re the owner of your home
Video
Louisiana teen saves elderly woman from fire
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 12:55 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Apr 22, 2021 / 12:46 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 22, 2021 / 12:56 PM EDT
US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low
Trending Stories
Protesters call for release of body camera footage after man fatally shot by deputy in Elizabeth City, NC
Video
2 people rushed to hospital after jumping from top floor of burning Norfolk condo building
Video
Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander to give State of the City address Thursday
Gov. Northam quietly amends executive order to allow seating at the bar
Video
Developer releases new renderings for resort casino in Norfolk
Gallery
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***