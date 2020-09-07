AP Top Business News at 8:34 a.m. EDT

BERLIN (AP) — German industrial production increased for the third consecutive month in July, but the gain was relatively modest following bigger gains in the immediate aftermath of this spring's shutdowns, official data showed Monday.

Production rose 1.2% compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said. That followed gains of 7.4% in May and 9.3% in June as activity in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, recovered from big drops in March and April.