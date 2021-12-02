AP Top Business News at 5:30 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia Beach Chief of Police Paul Neudigate said following a special grand jury's decision not to charge one of his officers in the shooting death of Donovon Lynch, his department is launching an investigation of their own that'll determine if the officer continues in his job.

Neudigate said there is still "a whole lot of investigation" that the department needs to do to allow them to come to their own conclusions about what happened on March 26.