AP Top Business News at 4:21 p.m. EDT

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) -- 25 suspects were arrested, including 24 on felony drug distribution charges, as part of a major drug task force operation on the Eastern Shore.

Virginia State Police say multiple agencies, including some from the Eastern Shore of Maryland, were involved in "Operation Masked Man" on August 11 and 12. The arrests came after indictments in Accomack and Northampton counties for distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.