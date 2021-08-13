Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Operation School Supplies
Back to School
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Troup County Sheriff’s Office: Arrest made after two murder victims found dumped in West Point Lake
How Friday the 13th became a superstitious day
Video
‘Road rage is real’: Video shows driver throwing hammer at vehicle
Family leaves Frontier Airlines flight after employee tells 2-year-old to mask up
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
ACC Football
Admirals
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
Living Local Summer Sensation Special
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 4:21 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Aug 13, 2021 / 12:36 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2021 / 04:25 PM EDT
Former ski resort exec pleads guilty to 1 charge, 9 dropped
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Governor issues statewide school mask mandate. Virginia Beach School board member says hundreds of families will leave.
Video
Two girls reported missing in Hampton
25 arrested, multiple others at large in Eastern Shore drug task force operation
Virginia August 13 COVID-19 update: 2,270 new cases; 1,029 people hospitalized
Video
‘It’s free money’: Rent relief is still available for Virginians
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***