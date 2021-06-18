Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
Northam to visit Fort Monroe ahead of Juneteenth
US swimmer Sierra Schmidt’s dance before Olympic trial race goes viral
Tracking the Tropics: Potential tropical cyclone to dump heavy rain on parts of Gulf Coast
Video
U.S. Mint to honor notable American women on quarters
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Event Calendar
Juneteenth
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 7:11 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Jun 18, 2021 / 12:38 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2021 / 07:12 AM EDT
Las Vegas weighs tying growth to conservation amid drought
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Waterside operator sues Norfolk over Pamunkey tribe’s resort casino plans
Video
Hampton Roads pool contractor was paid thousands but didn’t deliver, customers say
Video
Former Chesapeake teacher assistant accused of inappropriate behavior with student now charged
Video
City closings, schedule changes for Juneteenth 2021
Norfolk woman recovering after she says she was attacked by 2 loose dogs
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***