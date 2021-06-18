AP Top Business News at 7:11 a.m. EDT

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) -- Governor Ralph Northam will be at Fort Monroe on Friday as Virginia gets ready to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday.

Juneteenth is now a national holiday after President Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday. The holiday on June 19 marks the day slaves in Texas learned they were free, about two and a half years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. It was more than two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in Appomattox, Virginia, in April of 1865.