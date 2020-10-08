AP Top Business News at 1:51 p.m. EDT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- OpenNorfolk is launching the city's first-ever local "757 Market" at the Five Points Neighborhood Spot in the Norview area this month.

The 757 Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, and will be set up to allow for safe social distancing. City officials said the market will showcase locally made goods and services, have several food trucks available and a focus will be on minority-owned businesses.