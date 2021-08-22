AP Top Business News at 11:14 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (WAVY/AP) — The Department of Defense has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet in aiding in the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

In a press release Sunday morning, DOD officials confirmed that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered the Commander of U.S. Transportation Command to activate Stage I of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF).

The move will give DOD access to "commercial air mobility resources" in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan.

The activation is for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines. The Department does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.