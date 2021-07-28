AP Top Business News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) -- Activists are set to hold a commemorative march and press conference on Thursday to mark 100 days of protest since the death of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The press conference will start at 4:30 p.m. at 200 East Colonial Street, Elizabeth City, and will be followed by the march. After the march, the community will dedicate a Black Lives Matter memorial.