AP Top Business News at 5:13 p.m. EDT

(NEXSTAR) – Like it or not, it’s time to embrace the “metaverse.”

The metaverse, often described as the successor to the internet, is envisioned as a place where our physical reality converges with various virtual experiences in a shared virtual space. The concept has been explored in some way or another by science-fiction authors or Hollywood filmmakers over the past several decades, generally depicted as a virtual reality platform where users can create an avatar to interact with fellow members of the digital population.