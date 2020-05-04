AP Top Business News at 6:32 a.m. EDT

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Construction of a major gas pipeline from Norway is to begin in the coming days and will be a “milestone” in giving Poland independence from Russian gas, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday.

Duda said that the Baltic Pipeline will be operational in October 2022 and its capacity will be 10 billion cubic meters (353 billion cubic feet) of gas per year. Duda called it “very good news.”