AP Top Business News at 11:42 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks climbed Friday after a report showed the U.S. jobs market is still growing enough for the unemployment rate to drop to a five-decade low, even though it's slowing.

The report gave some reassurance after a rough week dominated by surprisingly weak numbers on U.S. manufacturing and services activity, which raised recession worries and sent the S&P 500 to its first back-to-back loss of 1% this year. The index is still on track for its third straight week of losses.