AP Top Business News at 11:49 p.m. EST

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares started the week off with a rally, as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index briefly topped 30,000 for the first time since August 1990.

As of midday the Nikkei had fallen back below that level but was still up 1.3%, at 29,914.02. Shares also rose in India, South Korea and Australia. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for the Lunar New Year.