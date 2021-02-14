Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Courageous Conversations
Coats for Families
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Vaccinate Virginia: Your Questions Answered
Top Stories
Norfolk woman picks winner of free wedding ring based on love story submissions
Video
Good News with Gaskins: February 14
Video
Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months
White House approves Emergency Declaration for Texas
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Coats for Families
Ice skating in Hampton Roads
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:49 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Feb 14, 2021 / 12:33 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 14, 2021 / 11:53 PM EST
Biden to speak at virtual meeting of world’s major economies
Trending Stories
State labor department says federal unemployment program to begin paying out by Feb. 19
Police: 3 arrested in connection with nearly $111,500 in vandalism damages, theft at 2 Virginia Beach hotels
Video
Newport News man arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with Fairfax County homicide
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Norfolk
Video
Rite Aid launches its Virginia vaccine distribution in Chesapeake stores
Video
Don't Miss
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***