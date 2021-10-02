AP Top Business News at 6:44 p.m. EDT

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from NASA recently released their first digital, interactive graphic novel aiming to inspire the next generation of explorers.

Titled “First Woman: NASA’s Promise for Humanity,” the 40-page graphic novel tells the story of Callie Rodriguez, the first woman to explore the Moon.

Callie’s story is fictional where she becomes the first woman and the first person of color to walk on the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis missions.