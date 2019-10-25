AP Top Business News at 4:06 p.m. EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Smaller bonuses last year contributed to a 5.6% drop in average Wall Street salaries, according to a report released Friday by New York state's comptroller.

The average 2018 salary, including bonuses, for New York City's securities industry employees was $398,600. That was down from $422,500 in 2017, which was the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.