AP Top Business News at 5:05 p.m. EST

Major U.S. stock indexes are closing mostly lower Tuesday, as the market gives up some of its gains from the past two weeks. The selling, which lost some of its momentum in the final hour of trading, came as investors weighed the impact of the virus outbreak in China on Apple and other major companies. Tech companies and banks led the selling. Utilities and communication services stocks held up well. The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% to 3,370. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 165 points, or 0.6%, to 29,232. The Nasdaq inched up less than 0.1%. Bond yields fell.

Major U.S. stock indexes were mostly lower in late-afternoon trading Tuesday, putting the market on track to give up some of its solid gains from the past two weeks.