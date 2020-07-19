AP Top Business News at 12:21 p.m. EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Responding to calls for Trader Joe's to stop labeling its international food products with ethnic-sounding names, the grocery store chain said it has been in a yearslong process of repackaging those products and will soon complete the work.

In the latest call to re-name racially-charged brands and logos, nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition urging the retail giant to rename products labeled “Trader Ming's," “Trader José,” or “Trader Giotto's” to refer to Chinese, Mexican or Italian food, respectively, SFGate reported.