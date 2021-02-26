AP Top Business News at 6:24 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Yes, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, and that’s exactly why stock markets around the world are getting so unsettled.

Optimism for an economic revival is surging following a year of coronavirus-induced misery. But expectations for stronger growth — plus the higher inflation that could accompany it — are pushing interest rates higher, which is forcing investors to re-examine how they value stocks, bonds and every other investment.