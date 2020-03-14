1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Centura College Norfolk Campus Exalt Church

AP Top Business News at 9:18 a.m. EDT

Business
Posted: / Updated:

RSVP ‘maybe’? Coronavirus puts wedding industry on edge

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories