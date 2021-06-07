AP Top Business News at 1:26 p.m. EDT

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- Shortly after United Auto Workers (UAW) rejected a new six-year labor agreement at the New River Valley truck assembly plant in Dublin, Volvo Trucks North America announced that the union decided to resume their strike at the plant.

“It is difficult to understand this action,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand in a statement on Monday, June 7. “UAW International, Regional, and Local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers, and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region. We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.”