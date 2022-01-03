AP Top Business News at 1:59 p.m. EST

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - When Hampton Police advised residents and drivers to use caution when traveling during Monday's inclement weather, they were speaking from experience.

The division posted images to their Facebook page Monday showing a tree that had fallen on one of their police vehicles. A large limb shattered and pierced through the windshield. Two of their officers were inside the vehicle when it happened. Thankfully, they escaped with only minor injuries from the broken glass, officials said.