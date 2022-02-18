AP Top Business News at 11:43 p.m. EST

(NEXSTAR) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers in six states that several products found in Family Dollar stores between Jan. 1, 2021 and now may be potentially unsafe. The alert comes after FDA inspectors say they found insanitary conditions - including live and dead rodents - in Family Dollar's West Memphis, Arkansas, distribution facility.

Consumers in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee are advised not to use a variety of Family Dollar products, including foods, cosmetics, animal foods, medical devices and over-the-counter medications.