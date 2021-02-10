AP Top Business News at 11:21 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are attacking the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan, an all-angles attempt to derail new President Joe Biden’s top priority as it starts moving through a Congress his party controls only narrowly.

Five House committees worked Wednesday on their pieces of sweeping legislation that would send $1,400 payments to some Americans. It would also provide hundreds of billions for state and local governments and to boost vaccination efforts, raisetax credits for children and increase unemployment benefits. Democratic leaders hope for House passage later this month, with Senate approval and a bill on Biden’s desk by mid-March.