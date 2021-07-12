AP Top Business News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia Task Force 2 is headed home to Virginia Beach after spending nearly two weeks in Surfside, Florida, working to find victims and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed condominium.

The 80-member team deployed on July 1 to help with the search-and-rescue at the condo. It included specialized personnel, including physicians, K9 search and rescue teams as well as logistics teams. There were also three engineers sent down to help ahead of the full team.