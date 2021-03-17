AP Top Business News at 8:03 a.m. EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly fell in muted trading Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest assessment on the economy.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% in early trading to 6,048.72, while Germany's DAX gained nearly 0.1% to 14,568.97. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.4% to 6,779.67. U.S. shares were set to be little changed with Dow futures at 32,727. S&P 500 futures were less than 0.1% lower at 3,951.12.