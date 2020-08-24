AP Top Business News at 5:44 a.m. EDT

BERLIN (AP) — A Norwegian pension fund said Monday that it is divesting over $47 million from 27 companies, including Exxon and Chevron, as part of its commitment to combating climate change. The fund warned other major oil and gas companies it might drop them as well.

Storebrand, which manages assets worth $91 billion, had over $12 million invested in Exxon and more than $10 million in Chevron. It said it is also selling its stocks in U.K.-based mining company Rio Tinto and German chemicals maker BASF.