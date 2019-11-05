AP Top Business News at 6:52 a.m. EST

BANGKOK (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Tuesday the U.S. will invest and trade more in Asia as it rolls out an American plan to support "sustainable" projects in Asia as a counterpoint to China's multibillion-dollar "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative.

Ross is leading a high-powered trade mission in Asia and along with national security adviser Robert O'Brien attended meetings at a regional summit that wrapped up Monday on the outskirts of Thailand's capital.