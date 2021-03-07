Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Authorities raise concern over recent rise in fentanyl overdoses in Edenton
Pet Poison Awareness Month: Potentially dangerous things your pet might eat
Biden marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting rights order
Virginia COVID-19 March 7 update: Over 1,100 new cases, over 800K fully vaccinated, positivity rate drops to 6.2%
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 12:20 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Mar 7, 2021 / 12:24 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 7, 2021 / 12:25 PM EST
Casting a wide intrusion net: Dozens burned with single hack
Trending Stories
Confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome found in Virginia
Haven’t gotten a vaccine? You may need to update your pre-registration info to avoid delays
Video
Virginia COVID-19 March 7 update: Over 1,100 new cases, over 800K fully vaccinated, positivity rate drops to 6.2%
Owner of Norfolk funeral home to sue Virginia Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers
Report: Popular flea & tick collar tied to 1,700 pet deaths, EPA received more than 75,000 complaints
Video
Don't Miss
Chapter 5: He Didn’t Have Consent
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***