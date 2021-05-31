AP Top Business News at 5:16 p.m. EDT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) - Two US Navy veterans, U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) and state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) were among those gathered at West Point Cemetery this Memorial Day to honor fallen African American soldiers, and mark a rebirth of the graveyard on East Princess Anne Road.

Luria spoke about what it’s like to lose comrades in battle and why this particular cemetery has special meaning.