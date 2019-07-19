AP Top Business News at 9:50 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express posted a 9% gain in second-quarter profits on Friday, helped by more of its cardmembers carrying a credit card balance and increased spending on its namesake cards.

The New York company said it earned a profit of $1.76 billion, or $2.07 a share. That's up from earnings of $1.62 billion, or $1.84 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were looking for AmEx to earn $2.03 a share, according to FactSet.