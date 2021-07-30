Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital under precautionary lockdown after receiving threat
States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire
Djokovic loses to Zverev at Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid
Man and woman from Newport News die in crash on I-295 in Hanover County
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 8:09 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Jul 30, 2021 / 12:22 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2021 / 08:14 AM EDT
European economy grows 2%, ending double-dip recession
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Sentara Princess Anne Hospital under precautionary lockdown after receiving threat
DoD will require military workforce to provide proof of vaccination — those who don’t will be subject to restrictions
Video
Man and woman from Newport News die in crash on I-295 in Hanover County
World’s Biggest Bottle of Soap coming to Virginia Beach on Saturday
‘Norfolk is turning into a graveyard’: Loved ones want answers after a round-up fails to produce suspects in the deaths of two teens
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***