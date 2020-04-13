AP Top Business News at 11:32 a.m. EDT

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in morning trading Monday, erasing some of the market's gains after its best week since 1974.

The selling came as investors weighed a pact by OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations to cut output in hopes of stemming a slide in crude prices following a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Traders were also bracing for a sobering first look this week at how the outbreak has hurt corporate America. JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson and other big companies are set to begin reporting their results for the first quarter.