AP Top Business News at 5:50 a.m. EST

LONDON (AP) — Unemployment across the 19-country eurozone has fallen to its lowest rate since July 2008 even though growth is cooling in the face of headwinds like the U.S.-China trade war and uncertainty related to Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, said Friday that the jobless rate across the single currency bloc declined in October to 7.5% from 7.6% the previous month. Over the month, the number of people out of work fell by 31,000 to 12.33 million.