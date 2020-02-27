Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

AP Top Business News at 5:41 p.m. EST

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Stock market rout deepens on virus worries; indexes lose 4%

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories