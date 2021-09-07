Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Remembering 9/11
Hunger Action Month
Back to School
Clear the Shelters
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Woman extricated after car flips in Suffolk
Biden to survey Northeast damage after deadly Ida flooding
Video
Woman dies after crashing rented boat on sand shoal in Hatteras Inlet
Blog: Not Bad For Back To School! Waves From Hurricane Larry?
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
Living Local Summer Sensation Special
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 10:37 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Sep 7, 2021 / 12:23 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2021 / 10:37 AM EDT
4 vaccinated front-line workers cope with pandemic’s toll
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Woman dies after crashing rented boat on sand shoal in Hatteras Inlet
17-year-old dead, 20-year-old seriously hurt in shooting on Wickham Ave. in Newport News
Video
NC Gov. Cooper signs bill banning popular ‘Carolina Squat’ modification to pickup trucks
Police seeking woman accused of using counterfeit money at Williamsburg businesses
Video
Six people shot, three dead in mass shooting in D.C.
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***