AP Top Business News at 6:36 p.m. EDT

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A New Jersey-based lumber exporting company is investing in a facility in Suffolk.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Kristi Corporation will invest $1.1 million to establish a log load and fumigation facility located at 1326 Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk.

The company, a global supplier of industrial raw material for aluminum and steel metallurgical industries, plans to source 100% of its exports from Virginia loggers.

Virginia won the coveted project, against North Carolina and Pennsylvania, which will create 10 new jobs.