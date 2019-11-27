AP Top Business News at 6:14 a.m. EST

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it is ending long-haul routes to the United States and Thailand from two Scandinavian capitals, citing technical issues with the Rolls Royce engines on Boeing 787s and low demand.

Norwegian Air says it had carried out “a thorough review” and concluded it would not resume flying to New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok and Krabi, Thailand, from Copenhagen and Stockholm after the winter break.