VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Those planning on seeing a late fall show at Virginia Beach's amphitheater must also plan on either being vaccinated against COVID-19 or proving they aren't infected to enter.

On Friday, venue operator Live Nation said that beginning Oct. 4 all artists, fans and employees coming to their fully owned and operated venues and festivals must show proof of being vaccinated or a negative test according to a spokesperson for Live Nation.